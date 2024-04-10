The police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Assam who flew to Mumbai to commit thefts in the Maharashtra capital and Thane and went back to his native place for hiding, an official said on Wednesday.

The Thane city police have also claimed to have detected more than 20 break-ins with the arrest of Moinul Abdul Mallik Islam and recovered valuables worth over Rs 62 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

A special team probing burglaries in and around Thane got a lead about Islam’s involvement in a theft in the Kalher area in September last year.



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Earlier in March, the Navi Mumbai police apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India illegally, just a day after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The anti-human trafficking cell conducted a raid on a flat in Shahbaz village, Belapur area uncovering a case of prolonged illegal stay.

The raid carried out on Monday morning, revealed the presence of five women and three men, all aged between 20 and 40, who had been residing in the housing complex without valid documents for the past four years, according to an official from the NRI Sagri police station.