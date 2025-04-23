Kottayam police have arrested a man from Assam in connection with the double murder of a prominent businessman and his wife, less than 24 hours after the crime. The victims, Vijayakumar (64) and his wife Meera (60), were found dead with severe injuries in separate rooms of their home in Thiruvathukkal on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as Amit Urang, was tracked down to a poultry farm near Mala in Thrissur district, where he was reportedly living among a group of fellow Assamese workers. Police say he was detained based on mobile phone data, which placed him at the scene around the time of the murders.

According to investigators, the accused stole the couple’s phones after the crime. One of the devices was later switched on, enabling the police to pinpoint his location using mobile tracking technology.

Preliminary findings indicate that revenge may have been the motive behind the killings. Vijayakumar was a well-known figure in the local business community, owning an auditorium and other ventures.

The accused is being transported to Kottayam for further questioning. A team led by District Superintendent of Police Shahul Hameed is heading the investigation.