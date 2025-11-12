Assam man held for series of Navi Mumbai burglaries; jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nerul Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Assam who allegedly travelled to Mumbai by air solely to commit burglaries before returning to his home state.

The accused, identified as Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam, a native of Hojai district, was found in possession of gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 12.5 lakh, police said on November 12.

The arrest followed an investigation launched after a September 4 complaint by a resident of Sarsole village in Nerul Sector 6, who reported the theft of jewellery worth Rs 4.95 lakh from her home. A special police team examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence, eventually identifying Islam as the suspect.

According to police, Islam’s pattern involved flying into Mumbai to carry out burglaries and leaving for Assam soon after. After sustained surveillance, officers located him in the Masjid Bundar area of Mumbai and arrested him on Tuesday.

During interrogation, Islam allegedly admitted to the Nerul theft and several other burglaries across Navi Mumbai. Police said the operation has so far helped solve five cases of theft, and further investigation is underway to trace additional recoveries and possible accomplices. (With inputs from PTI)