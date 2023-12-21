In a disturbing incident that occurred on the Kanchenjunga Express last night, a young woman from Assam became the victim of an alleged molestation attempt by a man reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The accused, identified as Abhijit Raut, was apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Rangiya railway station with the assistance of fellow passengers.

The victim, hailing from Silchar, documented her experience on her official Facebook profile through a live video. The young woman, traveling with her family from Sealdah to Silchar, fell prey to the assault in the dark hours of the night while the train was en route.

Abhijit Raut, who boarded the train at Alipurduar station without a valid ticket, allegedly took advantage of the darkness and the victim's deep slumber to make his move. The assailant's attempt was thwarted when the victim awoke and bravely confronted him, raising an alarm that drew the attention of other passengers.

The incident occurred between the Alipurduar-Rangiya junction, and GRP officials at Rangiya railway station were quick to respond to the distress call. They detained Abhijit Raut, who is now in police custody, facing charges related to the alleged molestation attempt.



In her statement to the police, the victim asserted that the accused boarded the train at Alipurduar station and was destined for Lumding in Hojai district. She further claimed that Abhijit Raut did not possess a valid ticket when boarding the train, raising additional concerns about the need for stringent ticketing checks and security protocols.