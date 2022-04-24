During a routine check in Assam's Nagaon district, a person was arrested by the Nagaon Police with several fake identity cards.

As per reports, the accused person has been identified as Abu Salma and is a resident of Silpukhuri of Morigaon. He was said to be in possession of 10 fake SIM cards, five fake Aadhar cards, five fake PAN cards, and four mobile phones.

Salma was apprehended while travelling in a Tata Tiago near the Haiborgaon Town Outpost.

According to officials, police found the Aadhar cards were made with different IDs, names, and addresses during the investigation.

The addresses were from places like Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities, but the pictures on the cards were the same.