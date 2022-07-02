Samsul Laskar, a resident of the Katlicherra area, was arrested for a comment on a social media website, in which he allegedly supported the brutal killing of the tailor in Rajasthan.



While talking exclusively to India TodayNE Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay said “ Samsul was arrested for his social media post on Facebook where he has supported the brutal killing of the tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur which has created communal tensions in the district.”



Samsul Laskar was arrested on Thursday, and a case was filed against him under sections 192/2022 of the IPC in Halakandi Police station under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Milan Das filed a police complaint against Samsul Laskar for his Facebook post.



Das, in his complaint, accused Laskar of making the comment on a post by a person named Abu Choudhury who demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, police said.



Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

They were arrested and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).