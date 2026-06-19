Assam: Man held with 308 grams of cannabis in Moran police raid

Police seized 308 grams of cannabis and apprehended an alleged drug peddler during a late-night raid at No. 2 Dikhari village under Moran Police Station in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The operation was carried out as part of the ongoing drive against narcotics and illegal drug trade in the state.

According to police, No. 2 Dikhari village had been under surveillance following reports of illegal trafficking and sale of drugs and cannabis in the area. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team led by the Tingkhang Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police (CDSP), the Officer-in-Charge of Moran Police Station and a Sub-Inspector conducted a surprise search operation in the village.

During the raid at the residence of a woman identified as Bobi Moran, police recovered approximately 308 grams of cannabis from Pankaj Dutta, a resident of Moran Natun Nagar.

The accused was taken into custody and the seized contraband was confiscated following the completion of legal formalities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cannabis and to determine whether others were involved in the alleged trafficking network.