Assam man held with heroin of Rs 2 lakh in Agartala railway station

Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 30-year-old man and seized 25.95 grams of heroin from his possession at Agartala Railway Station, police said.

The accused, identified as Gautam Pal, a resident of Nagarpara in East Lumding under Lumding Police Station in Assam’s Hojai district, was detained during a police operation at Platform No. 1 of the station.

According to Agartala GRP Officer-in-Charge Raju Bhowmik, a team led by Sub-Inspector Biswajit Das launched the operation around 5 pm and intercepted Pal on suspicion.

A search allegedly led to the recovery of 25.95 grams of heroin concealed in three soap cases. Police also seized a smartphone, an Aadhaar card and a black shoulder bag from him.

The seized heroin is estimated to have a street value of around Rs 2 lakh, police said.

Pal was subsequently arrested and the seized contraband was taken into custody. Agartala GRP has registered a case under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are now investigating the source of the heroin and are probing whether Pal was acting alone or was linked to a wider drug trafficking network.