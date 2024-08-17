The Crime Branch of the City Police arrested Rinku Kalita (24) of Ganeshpara for impersonating ACP Jalukbari at Fatashil Ambari.

According to police, it is suspected that he is involved in other criminal activities.

Legal action has been initiated.



Also Read: Assam Police offer Rs 5 lakh reward, jobs to people for info on ULFA (I) 'bombs' probe

Earlier on August 16, Assam Police requested public support for information in their ongoing investigation into bomb-like devices planted by ULFA (I).

The police further announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for concrete leads.

The police stated, 'We request public support for information in the ongoing investigation on bomb-like devices planted by ULFA. Credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, and planting of these devices is requested.'

"Identity of the persons sharing information will be kept absolutely confidential," the release added.