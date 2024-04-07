In Kokrajhar district a wild bison charged through the village of Haldibari leaving one person severely injured in its wake. The victim, identified as Mehung Basumatary, aged 50 and a resident of No. 2 Bashbari, found himself in the grip of the untamed beast as he attempted to drive it away from the village premises.

The incident took place amidst efforts by locals to deter the bison's advance into populated areas. However, their attempts to ward off the formidable creature ended as Basumatary bore the brunt of the violent encounter. Suffering grave injuries, he was attended to and initially treated at Kokrajhar and NB Hospital. However, the severity of his wounds necessitated advanced medical intervention prompting his referral for specialized treatment.