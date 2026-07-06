Assam: Man killed after being hit by passenger train near Makum railway crossing

A man from Titabor in Assam's Jorhat district was killed after being hit by a passenger train near the Ashok Nagar railway gate in Makum, Tinsukia district, on Monday morning, July 6.

According to railway police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. near the railway track close to the Ashok Nagar level crossing. Preliminary information suggests that the passenger train was travelling from Ledo to Rangiya when it struck the man, who died on the spot.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

During the preliminary inquiry, an Aadhaar card recovered from the deceased helped police identify him as Tapan Ghosh, a resident of Titabor in Jorhat district.

After completing the required legal formalities, the body was sent to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Railway police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials said it is yet to be determined whether the victim was accidentally crossing the tracks or whether any other factors contributed to the death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.