A man was tragically killed in a wild elephant attack in Santipur village under Kachugaon in Kokrajhar district’s Gossaigaon subdivision on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Puren Goyari, a resident of the village located adjacent to the Raimona National Park.

According to sources, Goyari had stepped out early in the morning to collect vegetables on the occasion of Bihu and Good Friday, when a wild elephant suddenly emerged from the nearby forest and attacked him.



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The attack was fatal, and Goyari died on the spot. Forest officials from the Kachugaon Forest Division, along with local police, arrived at the scene soon after the incident was reported. The body was recovered and sent to Kokrajhar for post-mortem examination.

This incident has raised concerns among locals about the increasing movement of wild elephants in human settlements around Raimona National Park.

Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement regarding preventive measures.