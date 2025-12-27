Assam: Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Dima Hasao's Mahur, angry locals block NH-27

Tension prevailed in Gadain Raji area under the Mahur Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district following a fatal hit-and-run accident on December 26.



According to official sources, the victim, identified as Seiminhao Lhangum, a resident of Numjang village under Mahur Police Station, was struck by an unidentified vehicle.



The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving the victim critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.



The tragic incident triggered widespread outrage among local residents. An angry crowd soon gathered at the accident site and blocked the National Highway-27 (NH-27), disrupting vehicular movement for several hours.



Protesters reportedly set fire to tyres on the highway, leading to long traffic snarls and leaving numerous vehicles stranded.



Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot to pacify the situation and restore normalcy. Additional security forces were deployed to prevent further escalation, while efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.



Authorities have assured strict action against the culprit and urged residents to maintain calm as investigations continue.