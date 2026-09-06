Assam man killed in wild buffalo attack near Burachapori sanctuary

A man was killed after being attacked by a wild buffalo while working in a jute field on a river island near the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The deceased has been identified as Shafikul Islam. He was working in the field when the buffalo, which had strayed out of the sanctuary, attacked him and left him seriously injured.

Islam suffered severe injuries and lost a substantial amount of blood. His condition was critical, but reaching medical help proved difficult because of the lack of proper transport facilities in the area.

Locals carried the injured man for a considerable distance on a makeshift stretcher before managing to put him into a vehicle to take him to hospital. However, he died on the way, reportedly due to heavy blood loss.

The Forest Department and police have launched an investigation into the incident and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack.