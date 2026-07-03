Assam: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Kaliabor's Kamakhya village

A man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kamakhya village under Kaliabor after the animal reportedly emerged from the nearby Kamakhya Reserved Forest.

The deceased has been identified as Jiten Gour. According to reports, he was on his way to open his shop, travelling along the road connecting Kamakhya village to the Kamakhya Temple, when the elephant attacked him.

He died on the spot due to the attack.

Police personnel reached the scene soon after the incident. However, local residents alleged that despite the attack taking place during the night, officials from the Forest Department had not reached the spot for a considerable time.

Further details are awaited.