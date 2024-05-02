A sensational murder has shocked the town of Doomdooma in Tinsukia district, leaving residents in shock and uncertainty. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Javed Khan from Rupai Siding Dangari Gaon, met a tragic end in what appears to be a meticulously planned crime.

The sequence of events began at around 8 a.m. when Javed received a mysterious phone call summoning him to a meeting. Unbeknownst to him, this encounter would prove fatal. By 11 a.m., Javed's lifeless body was discovered discarded along the road in Athengia Gaon.

Javed's family alleges that his murder was premeditated, as initial police investigations suggest he was lured to his death and callously disposed of in a remote location. The circumstances surrounding the murder remain shrouded in mystery, with authorities working tirelessly to piece together the puzzle and bring the perpetrator to justice.