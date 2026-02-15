Assam: Man killed, wife seriously injured in Kaliabor after fatal head-on collision

A tragic road accident cast a shadow over Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Assam after a head-on collision at Chulung in Kaliabor claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left his wife critically injured.

The fatal mishap occurred when a Pulsar motorcycle travelling from Morigaon towards Tezpur collided head-on with a Tata DI vehicle at Chulung. The motorcycle, bearing registration number AS 21 E 9792, rammed into the Tata DI (AS 12 CC 4474), resulting in devastating consequences.

The deceased has been identified as Jiyaur Rahman, a resident of Morigaon. His wife, Mumtaz Begum, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Both victims were immediately rushed to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared Jiyaur Rahman dead on arrival. Mumtaz Begum was later referred to Nagaon for advanced medical treatment due to the severity of her injuries.