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Assam: Man killed, wife seriously injured in Kaliabor after fatal head-on collision

Assam: Man killed, wife seriously injured in Kaliabor after fatal head-on collision

A tragic road accident cast a shadow over Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Assam after a head-on collision at Chulung in Kaliabor claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left his wife critically injured.

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Assam: Man killed, wife seriously injured in Kaliabor after fatal head-on collision

A tragic road accident cast a shadow over Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Assam after a head-on collision at Chulung in Kaliabor claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left his wife critically injured.

The fatal mishap occurred when a Pulsar motorcycle travelling from Morigaon towards Tezpur collided head-on with a Tata DI vehicle at Chulung. The motorcycle, bearing registration number AS 21 E 9792, rammed into the Tata DI (AS 12 CC 4474), resulting in devastating consequences.

The deceased has been identified as Jiyaur Rahman, a resident of Morigaon. His wife, Mumtaz Begum, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Both victims were immediately rushed to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared Jiyaur Rahman dead on arrival. Mumtaz Begum was later referred to Nagaon for advanced medical treatment due to the severity of her injuries.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Feb 15, 2026
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