A man killed his wife in Assam's Dholai under Cachar district, after a heated argument over purchase of a cooking gas cylinder.

The accused, Ismail Hussain attacked his wife on November 9 after a heated argument in Bhaga Bazar, where both Ismail and his wife were engaged as working labourers at the brick kiln.

The couple recently received their weekly payment and the deceased woman suggested her husband buying a cooking gas cylinder. The accused refused to buy one which later on escalated to a heated argument.

The quarrel soon turned violent with Ismail, in a fit of rage, struck his wife with a brick mold.

Police arrived at the scene and recovered the body. Ismail Hussain has been arrested for the murder.



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