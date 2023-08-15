On the outskirts of Guwahati, a man allegedly killed his own wife, reports emerged on August 15.

This occurs while the nation and Assam both celebrate Independence Day. Initial reports state that the husband fatally attacked his wife with a knife, causing her to bleed to death. According to reports, they made a living by selling veggies.

Reports also suggested that a neighbour who claims to have seen the incident informed reporters that the two got into a physical altercation after having a verbal argument. The husband quickly lost control of the situation and cut the woman with a sharp knife.

The woman revealed in front of the reporters, "They were having an argument while eating. We could almost overhear, but we did not intervene. Slowly, things started to escalate and the husband punched the wife on her shoulder."

"The woman retaliated and threw what she could grab at him, but in a fit of rage, the husband stabbed the wife right here," she said pointing towards her collar bone.

She went on saying, "I rushed to the woman, while the husband made a run for it. I could see some e-rickshaw drivers standing and called out to them asking them to apprehend the man. However, the refused to be a part of this mess".