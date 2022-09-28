As the scam involving nude video calls and blackmail is fairly common in Assam’s Tinsukia district, a man recently lost Rs 80 lakhs to online fraudsters.

In this context Tinsukia superintendent of police, Debojit Deori addressed a press conference in the district on September 28 and said that many more individuals had fallen victim to scammers than the police believe.

“Many educated and well-known people have fallen into the trap of the blackmailers and some victims of the blackmail even had their photos sold. A person sent me a letter saying that he had paid 80 lakhs to the blackmailers”, stated Deori while talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE.

In another development on September 28, a woman accused of blackmailing was arrested by Tinsukia Police with the help of Dispur Police in Guwahati.

The woman also claimed to be the second wife of Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri.

But Deori refused to speak on the matter and stated, “people will say many things, let the law take its own course. There are several people who keep on raising allegations against me, but those are not true. The truth will get unearthed after the investigation”.

Further the Superintendent of Police urged the victims of such online frauds to come forward and make complaints against those who commit such frauds so that the police can take appropriate and stringent action.

As the 2021 NCRB data shows that in Assam, out of the total 4,846 cybercrime cases in 2021, the Tinsukia district is currently becoming the hub of Cyber Crime.