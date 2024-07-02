A man and his minor son died on July 1, when the wall of their residence collapsed following incessant rain.

The incident took place at Haltakandi, Durganagar Part 1, under the Udharbond constituency of Cachar district in Assam, when a man and his 6 month old infant son lost their lives when a mud wall collapsed on them during the night time.

The victims have been identified as Azir Uddin Barbhuiya and his minor son Ashif Uddin.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days had weakened the structure, leading to the tragic collapse. Despite the existence of government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which aim to ensure housing for all, this family of 9 had been living in precarious conditions, deprived of the benefits promised by such schemes.

The 9-member family, comprising women and children, was asleep when the mud wall unexpectedly collapsed, burying them under the debris. The father and son died instantly, while several other family members were injured. Hearing the crash, local residents hurried to the site and began rescue efforts. Their quick response aided in rescuing the buried family members.

The incident has provoked outrage and grief in the area, highlighting the urgent need for the effective implementation of housing programs and the provision of basic services to all citizens.

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