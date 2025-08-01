Assam man missing after mid-air slap on IndiGo flight; family seeks help

Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, a resident of Latimara village in Katigorah, Cachar district of Assam, has gone missing after a shocking mid-air altercation aboard an IndiGo flight.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Hussain being allegedly slapped by a co-passenger during a flight from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata.

According to his family, Hussain boarded the flight on July 31 and was expected to land in Silchar by 1 PM. However, he never reached home, and his whereabouts remain unknown as of now. The viral video triggered public outrage, but what followed has left his family and local community even more disturbed—he has not been seen or heard from since the incident.

“We are devastated. If anyone has seen or heard from my son, please contact us immediately,” said his father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, through an emotional public appeal. The family has also approached local police and authorities in Silchar for help in tracing Hussain.

The video shows a heated verbal exchange escalating into a physical attack mid-flight. As the footage circulated widely, questions were raised about airline protocols and passenger safety, especially concerning what happened after the flight landed.



Also Read: USTM built on forest land, may not exist in 2 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In response to the controversy, IndiGo issued an official statement:

“We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew. Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol.”

Despite the airline’s assurance, the missing status of Hussain Ahmed Majumdar has raised serious concerns over the handling of the situation. Did authorities at the airport act appropriately? Was he medically or legally detained? Or has there been a lapse in ensuring his safe disembarkation and transit?

Local leaders and activists in Assam have called for a thorough probe into the matter. The incident has also reignited discussions around in-flight passenger safety, accountability of airlines in post-incident management, and the need for better systems to track and protect vulnerable individuals after such events.

As Hussain’s family waits in anguish, the nation watches closely for answers.

