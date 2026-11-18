A family in Assam’s Cachar district is seeking help to trace a missing man who had reportedly travelled abroad in search of work, amid concerns that he may have joined the Russian military.

Abdul Muqtadir Laskar, also known as Munna, a resident of Tular Gram Part-I in the Sonai Assembly constituency, has been out of contact with his family since August 26.

According to the family, an air ticket found by them shows that a journey from Mumbai to Moscow via Baku was booked in Laskar’s name for July 14. A return ticket to India was also reportedly booked for July 30. However, the family does not know whether he returned on the scheduled date.

The family suspects that Laskar may have joined the Russian army after reaching Russia. Their concern has grown after they came across a photograph on Facebook showing him with several foreign nationals wearing Russian military uniforms.

His last conversation with his wife, Salma, was reportedly on August 26. Since then, the family has been unable to contact him.

However, there is no official confirmation about his whereabouts or whether he has been deployed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Laskar's wife and their two young children, a one-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, are waiting for his return.

The family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and help establish contact with Russian authorities through diplomatic channels to trace him and facilitate his safe return to India.

