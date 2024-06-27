Assam: Man, on way to bathe, drowns in Dibru river in Digboi
A man named Sanjay Sharma drowned while en route to bathe in the Dibru river in Digboi, Assam. Despite overnight efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, challenging conditions have delayed the recovery.
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Drowned in Dibru: Recovery Efforts Continue
A local man drowned while on his way to bathe in the Dibru river in Digboi. The victim has been identified as Sanjay Sharma.
Despite efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to retrieve the body overnight, they were unsuccessful due to the challenging conditions.
SDRF officials have announced plans for another rescue operation scheduled for the morning to recover the body of Sanjay Sharma. The operation is expected to resume with renewed efforts as daylight provides better visibility and operational conditions.
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