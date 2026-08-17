Assam: Man posing as forest official detained in Baksa over alleged extortion bid

A man allegedly posing as a forest department official was detained by Barama Police in Assam’s Baksa district after he reportedly intercepted a sand-laden dumper on National Highway 27 at night and demanded money from the driver.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Baishya, a resident of Mushalpur. Police also detained the black Scorpio allegedly used by him while carrying out the alleged activities.

According to the allegations, Baishya stopped a sand-laden dumper travelling from Barpeta Road towards Nalbari and identified himself as a forest official. He reportedly claimed that he needed to verify the vehicle’s challan, seized the driver’s mobile phone and allegedly threatened him before demanding money.

Police subsequently detained Baishya along with the vehicle and are questioning him to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether others were involved.

Preliminary allegations suggest that Baishya had allegedly been operating along National Highway 27 for some time while posing as a forest official. He is also alleged to be involved in illegal sand and stone mining and transportation activities in Baksa district.

There are further allegations that individuals associated with the illegal sand and stone trade had previously posed as forest officials at night and, accompanied by associates, stopped vehicles carrying sand and stone to demand money from drivers.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to allegations of unauthorised transportation and trade of sand and stone without proper challans in Baksa, despite directions issued by the state Forest Minister.

The dumper driver has reportedly confirmed the incident to the police. The ongoing investigation is expected to establish whether Baishya acted alone or had links with other individuals involved in the alleged extortion and illegal mining activities.

Police are also likely to examine the allegations regarding possible involvement or support from individuals associated with the Baksa Forest Department.