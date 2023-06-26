One person has been apprehended in Tezpur under Sonitpur district of Assam for allegedly posing as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district on June 26.



The accused has been identified as Ankur Saikia.



As per sources, Ankur Saikia has been alleged of extorting money from several people posing as DC of the district.



Moreover, a 10-member team including escort has also been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.



It should be mentioned that the present DC of Sonitpur district is Deba Kumar Mishra.



Earlier, one person was arrested at Tezpur in February for allegedly posing as a police official.



According to reports, the person carried a fake pistol and posed to be a sub-inspector. He was identified as Himangshu Kalita of Tezpur.



According to officials, Kalita was apprehended by locals in the Mission Chariali area of Tezpur while posing as a police officer and handed over to Tezpur Police.

