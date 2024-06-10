Dhiraj Bikash Gogoi has arrived in Guwahati after a challenging 10-day journey by plastic boat along the Brahmaputra River. Gogoi embarked on this expedition to raise awareness about plastic pollution, traveling from Shilghat to Guwahati in a boat constructed entirely of plastic bottles.

Gogoi’s mission, aimed at promoting a plastic-free Brahmaputra, faced significant obstacles. The Kaziranga National Park administration posed a major hurdle, obstructing the team due to new regulations designed to protect the environment. Despite their noble intentions, these unforeseen obstacles left Gogoi mentally shattered and questioning the future of his environmental efforts.

The local community played a crucial role in supporting Gogoi’s endeavor. After transporting the plastic boat by truck from Bokakhat to Shilghat, the team received vital assistance from Shilghat residents and employees of the Assam Cooperative Jute Mill, enabling them to launch the boat onto the river.

Gogoi, emotionally drained by the experience, expressed his frustration and sadness over the bureaucratic resistance that impacted their mission. He lamented that this might be his last journey dedicated to nature, given the significant challenges faced.

Despite these setbacks, Gogoi’s journey from Shilghat to Guwahati stands as a testament to his commitment to environmental advocacy.