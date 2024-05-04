In the Morigaon PS Case No-515/2018, justice was served as accused Nagina Bordoloi was convicted under Section 376AB/511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon. The verdict, delivered on May 4, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

The case, which garnered attention and scrutiny, was meticulously investigated by Sub-Inspector Liladhar Saikia, the Investigating Officer (IO) assigned to the matter. Through thorough examination and diligent legal proceedings, the court reached a decision that reflected the severity of the crime.

According to the judgment rendered by Smt. N. A. Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO), Nagina Bordoloi, son of Sri Jamuna Bordoloi, a resident of Bhurbandha Lalung Chuba village in Morigaon, Assam, was found guilty of rape under Section 376AB/511 of the IPC. As a consequence, Bordoloi has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years. Additionally, he has been fined Rs. 10,000, with further imprisonment of six months in case of default.

Furthermore, Nagina Bordoloi was also convicted under Section 341 of the IPC and sentenced to pay a fine of Rs. 500, along with 15 days of imprisonment in case of default.

Acknowledging the time already spent by the accused in judicial custody, amounting to 2 years, 9 months, and 20 days, the court invoked Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.), allowing for a set-off against the imposed sentence of imprisonment.

In light of the verdict, a Warrant of Commitment has been issued, directing the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, to receive Nagina Bordoloi into custody to serve his sentence as per the law.