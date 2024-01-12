In a significant ruling on January 12, N. A. Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, delivered justice in POCSO Case No. 21/2018, leading to a life sentence and a substantial fine for the accused, Lakhi Bora.

The accused, hailing from Bhurbandha village in Morigaon district, was found guilty of the heinous crime of rape under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court, after careful consideration of the evidence presented, sentenced Bora to rigorous imprisonment for life. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand), failing which he would be subjected to an additional three months of imprisonment.

The judgment, handed down on January 12, 2024, by Judge N. A. Ahmed, marks a crucial milestone in the pursuit of justice for victims of sexual offenses, especially those involving minors.

The warrant of commitment, issued under Assam Schedule VIII, Form No. 262 and High Court Criminal Process No. 37, authorizes the Superintendent of District Jail in Morigaon to take custody of the convicted offender. The document also specifies that the five days already served by Bora during the legal proceedings should be set off against his sentence, in accordance with Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.