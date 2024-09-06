A person convicted of raping a minor girl was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a fast track court here on Friday.

Special Judge J Koch of Kokrajhar Fast Track Court held the accused guilty of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and pronounced the sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The complaint was filed by the father of the minor girl at Kokrajhar Police station on May 23, 2019, stating that the man came inside his house in the absence of family members and raped his daughter.