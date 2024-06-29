The Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) of Morigaon, N. A. Ahmed, on June 29, convicted Gulzar Hussain of child sexual abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Hussain, a resident of Harar Pather village in Morigaon district, was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three months of imprisonment.

The case, registered as Morigaon PS Case No-371/2023, was investigated by Sub-Inspector Bitupan Saikia, currently posted at Morigaon Police Station as Town Sub-Inspector.

The court ordered that Hussain's time already spent in custody, amounting to 8 months and 19 days, be deducted from his sentence as per Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been directed to take Hussain into custody and carry out the sentence according to law.