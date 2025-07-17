Assam: Man sentenced to 20 years for child sexual abuse in Morigaon

A 20-year prison sentence has been handed down to Mithun Bangthai for sexual offences against a minor, marking a significant conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Morigaon district.

Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO) NA Ahmed delivered the verdict on July 17, in connection with POCSO Case No. 92/2024, which originated from Morigaon Police Station Case No. 110/2024.

The court sentenced Bangthai, son of Jangbo Bangthai from Garmari village, to rigorous imprisonment for two decades under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The judgment also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, with an additional six months of imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.

Bangthai had already spent one year, two months, and eleven days in custody during the trial proceedings. This period will be deducted from his total sentence as per standard legal practice.

The conviction represents the judicial system's commitment to protecting children from sexual crimes, with POCSO courts specifically established to handle such sensitive cases involving minors.

The convict has been committed to the Morigaon District Jail to serve his sentence. The warrant of commitment was issued by the court on the same day as the sentencing, authorising jail authorities to receive Bangthai into custody for the execution of the court's judgment.