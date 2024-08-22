A special court at Morigaon for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act convicted and sentenced Jitu Bordoloi, for 20 years under Section 6 of the POCSO Act by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special POCSO Judge, Morigaon.

The convict, Ritu Bordoloi, also known as Ritu Parna Bordoloi, son of Kameswar Bordoloi, from Khulagaon, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Assam, was also convicted under Section 366 of the IPC and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 5 years.



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Additionally, he has been fined Rs. 20,000 for the POCSO conviction and Rs 10,000 for the IPC conviction. In default of payment, he will undergo further rigorous imprisonment of 3 months and 1 month, respectively.

Both sentences will run concurrently. The period of 8 months and 4 days already spent in jail will be set off against the total sentence under Section 428 of the CrPC.



The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been authorised to carry out the sentence.