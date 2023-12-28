In a remarkable ruling, the Bilasipara Court's Additional Sessions Judge sentenced one person to rigorous imprisonment for life in jail and imposed an Rs. 10,000 fine.

In Chapar town, under the Bilasipara Sub-division of Dhubri district on April 27, 2018, Monica Barman wife of the late Mrigen Barman resident of Chapar was brutally murdered and became a victim of a land-centred clash.

The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, T.K. Bhattacharjee stated that the horrific occurrence came to light after Monica Barman's son-in-law Babul Das reported it to the Chapar Police Station.

Following this, Monica Barman's family member Litendra Barman, who was subsequently identified as the perpetrator, brutally killed her by stabbing her to death.



Also Read: Assam: Ferry carrying 200 passengers stranded in Majuli

On Wednesday, the judge delivered the verdict. The wheels of justice turned decisively as Additional Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia presided over session case no. 40/2019 at the Bilasipara Sub-Divisional court.

Where in the accused Litendra Barman is convicted under section 302 of I.P.C and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life under section 302 I.P.C and to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

The judgment was met with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the murder victim, who had waited for justice for more than five years.



The successful culmination of legal proceedings signifies not only a significant achievement in delivering justice but also a deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.