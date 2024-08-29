A person identified as Iqbal Hussain has been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with a murder case registered at the Morigaon police station.

The District and Sessions Judge of Morigaon, R. Baruah, found him guilty of culpable homicide amounting to murder under section 302 of the IPC.

Hussain, son of Alhaz Yakub Ali from Jaluguti Tukunabori village in Mikirbheta, Morigaon, Assam, was also convicted under section 427 of the IPC for mischief causing damage.



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He was sentenced to an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment for the offence under section 427. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Hussain has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000, failing which he will serve an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been directed to take him into custody and execute the sentence as per the law. The court issued this order on 29th May 2024.