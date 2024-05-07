Suraj Chetry alias Mailu, son of late Rambahadur Chetry from Gopal Krishna T.E., Jagiroad, Morigaon, Assam, has been convicted for the offence of rape under section 6 of the POCSO Act in the case number 17 of 2018.

The verdict was delivered by NA Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge -cum- Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon on 7th May 2024.

Chetry has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000, failing to pay which will result in an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.



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The time period spent by Chetry in jail, 7 months and 8 days, will be set off against the sentence as per section 428 of Cr.P.C.

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been authorised to take Chetry into custody and execute the sentence according to the law.