The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Abhayapuri, B.K. Nath, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.



The accused, Asabul Hussain, a resident of Khoragao in Bongaigaon district, was found guilty of the crime that occurred in 2018.

The court deemed the incident as "horrific" and handed down a severe punishment to the perpetrator. Hussain was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, which will be awarded to the victim. If the fine is not paid within the stipulated time, Hussain will have to serve an additional six months in prison.

The incident came to light when the victim's family filed a complaint with the Jogighopa police station in 2018. Following an investigation, the police registered a case against Hussain. Subsequently, the girl gave birth to a baby boy.

The court's verdict has brought some closure to the victim and her family, who have endured immense trauma. It also serves as a strong message to those who commit such heinous acts that they will face the full force of the law.

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