An Assam man has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while another received a 20-year jail term under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judgement was passed by the respective courts after finding the accused guilty of their charges.

It is to be mentioned here that the court of the Morigaon Addl Sessions Judge Special Judge (POCSO) sentenced one to life imprisonment and another to 20 years in prison.



In particular, the accused, Khajal Uddin, who is involved in Lahrighat police station case No.400/2021, has been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years U/S 376AB / 307/ 506IPC & R/W Section 6/8/10 of POCSO Act and Lahrighat Police Station Case No.400/2020 Morigaon.



Also Read: Assam: Police rescue 2 women from being trafficked to Haryana, one arrested

Speaking to the media SP Morigaon said, "Under the POSCO Act, two judgements have come forward under which two have been convicted- one life imprisonment and the other 20-year jail term. In one of the cases, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an accused identified as Hasmat Ali."

Earlier on February 27, Assam Police along with New Bongaigaon GRP personnel successfully rescued two women at New Bongaigaon railway station from being trafficked to Haryana.

Acting on specific inputs, Jogighopa police and New Bongaigaon GRP arrested one person identified as Zahiruddin Poddar who was planning to take the two victims to Haryana with the intention of bringing back a young woman who had previously sold her.

The New Bongaigaon GRP and Jogighopa police rescued the two women and arrested Zahiruddin.

On the basis of the case of the family of the young woman who has already been sold earlier case number 11/24 is registered at Jogighopa police station.