In yet another shocking case of rising incidents of crime in Guwahati city, a man was grievously injured after being stabbed with a knife by miscreants on March 19.

The incident took place at night time in Guwahati’s Rehabari area.

The injured person was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition by the Paltan Bazar Police.

Meanwhile, the city police have detained four people in connection with the case. Further investigations are underway.



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