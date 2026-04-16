Assam: Man stabbed by thief multiple times while trying to thwart burglary attempt in Guwahati

A man sustained critical injuries after being allegedly stabbed multiple times while attempting to thwart a burglary in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area in the early hours of Thursday, April 16, according to reports.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am at a namghar, where the accused had reportedly entered the premises with the alleged intention of stealing iron grills. Residents said a woman from the neighbourhood first noticed the suspect while stepping out to dispose of garbage. Finding his presence unusual, she observed him jump into the namghar compound and throw out a grill, allegedly in preparation to remove it from the site.

Suspecting a theft attempt, the woman raised an alarm, alerting nearby residents. As locals gathered, the accused attempted to flee the scene.

During the ensuing commotion, a group of residents, including Rohit Das, chased the suspect. In the course of the pursuit, the accused allegedly pushed the namghar priest and attacked Das with a sharp weapon when he tried to intervene.

Das sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to Nemcare Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Hospital sources indicated that his condition remains critical.