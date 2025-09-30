Assam: Man stabs and sets wife on fire in Guwahati's Dakhingaon, arrested

Guwahati was left stunned late Monday, September 29 night after a shocking case of domestic violence unfolded in Dakhingaon, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times before setting her ablaze.



According to police sources, the accused, identified as Kundan Hari, attacked his wife Anuradha Devi with a sharp weapon inside their residence at Hasib Path around 1 AM. After the assault, he allegedly opened the gas cylinder pipe and set her on fire, leaving her body half-charred.



Neighbours, alerted by smoke and frantic screams, immediately informed the authorities. A team from Hatigaon Police Station reached the scene and apprehended the accused on the spot.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the crime was triggered after Anuradha refused to give her husband money to purchase alcohol. Hari has reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.



The victim’s body has been sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage in the locality, particularly amid the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations.