A heated argument between two brothers over a mobile phone led to one stabbing the other sibling in Assam's Digboi.

The incident took place in Digboi's Borbeel where a dispute between two brothers ended in the fatal stabbing of the elder sibling, Ajay Soren.

According to initial reports, the altercation arose over a mobile phone. Ajay Sorem was in the midst of a heated argument with his wife regarding the phone when his younger brother, Anan Soren, intervened. The confrontation escalated, culminating in Anan Soren fatally stabbing Ajay with a sharp weapon.

Following the incident, Anan Soren fled the scene and is currently at large. Local police promptly arrived at the site and have initiated an investigation into the murder. Authorities are now searching for the absconding younger brother while gathering further details to understand the full circumstances leading to the tragic event.

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