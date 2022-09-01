Revisiting the sensational Doboka mob lynching case in which two young men were lynched mercilessly by a group of more than 100 men, a similar incident has been reported from Assam’s Jonai Baikunthopur area where a man, suspected to be a child snatcher, was lynched to dead by a group of enraged mob.

The incident that has caused a ripple of reaction from different parts of the state, took place in Jonai’s Rako, Koke village on August 31.

As per reports, the locals saw a man loitering around Koke area. Upon hearing the screams of a woman, the locals rushed towards the sound and suspecting the man to be a child snatcher rounded him up and started beating him mercilessly.

Jonai police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the man in an unconscious state and took him to Jonai Civil Hospital, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Gogamukh Chutiya village's Golap Baruah, aged 32.

Police suspect that Golap Baruah was a mentally unstable man.

The deceased’s body has been taken for post mortem while two suspects have been detained. An investigation is underway.