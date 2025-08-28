Assam: Man swept away in artificial flood in Jorabat, SDRF launches search operation

Artificial flooding triggered severe chaos in Assam’s Jorabat, submerging vast areas and sweeping away residents on August 28. The situation turned alarming after a man was reportedly carried away by floodwaters over a distance of nearly 10 miles.



The young man was swept away by the gushing waters in the 15th Mile area of Jorabat. The missing individual has been identified as 26-year-old Rohitash Choudhury.



Teams from the Sonapur Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched intensive search and rescue operations. As of Thursday, the youth remains untraced, and operations are still underway.



Authorities have issued advisories urging local residents to remain cautious, avoid venturing into inundated zones, and cooperate with rescue personnel until the situation stabilizes. The incident has once again brought to the forefront the devastating impact of artificial floods in urban and semi-urban regions of Assam, raising questions over drainage management and long-term preventive measures.