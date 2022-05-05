Yet another horrific occurrence, a herd of elephants trampled one person to death at Dhansila in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.

Putul Bauri has been recognised as the deceased. He was working in front of his residence at the time of the occurrence. While he was working, a herd of elephants appeared out of nowhere. When he tried to chase the elephants away, but he was attacked by them.

When the incident occurred, no other family members were present at his home.

After being informed, officers from the forest department arrived on the scene. The body has been transferred to the morgue for an autopsy.