A man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Balipara area of the Sonitpur district of Assam on February 28.

The incident took place at Cotton Mill in Balipara's Chariduar village and the deceased was identified as Debeswar Mech.

As per reports, the terrifying incident took place when the deceased went to feed a banana to the elephant.

In another such conflict, a 32-year-old man hailing from Dhing in Nagaon was killed by a rogue elephant who got separated from his herd.

The incident occurred at the Khatangpani range near the Tarani reserve forest under the Doomdooma forest division in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam.

Besides this, in a tragic turn of events, an army jawan was allegedly trampled to death, after a wild elephant allegedly took on him at a cantonment in Guwahati.

The army jawan was identified as Khamliyong Khap, a native of Dimapur.

An official source from the site had confirmed to India Today NE that the incident took place on February 10 evening at Narengi cantonment of the Indian Army in Guwahati.

"It was an extremely gloomy evening, which is why the tragedy happened," he added.

The source also claimed that the jawan, who suffered critical injuries in the elephant attack, was taken to the Army Base Hospital at Basistha in Guwahati, where he passed away.

It needs mention here that in quest of food, elephants frequently leave the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary. Elephants in the wild can frequently be seen roaming the Cantonment area.

Also read: Assam: Army jawan trampled to death in wild elephant attack in Guwahati