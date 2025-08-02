Assam man who went missing after mid-air slap incident traced, returning home by train

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, an Assam resident who went missing after being allegedly slapped aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, appears to be nearing resolution. According to top officials, Majumdar is now believed to be on his way back to Assam by train.

Cachar district’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Numal Mahatta, confirmed that the Assam Police have been coordinating closely with their Kolkata counterparts to locate the missing man.

Majumdar had disembarked at Kolkata Airport on July 31, where a dispute had reportedly taken place between him and a fellow passenger during the flight. The incident was brought to the attention of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which facilitated a face-to-face discussion between the two passengers.

“Statements were taken from both individuals. The matter was settled through mutual understanding, and both were permitted to leave the airport premises,” SSP Mahatta informed media outlets.

Despite having a confirmed ticket to board a Kolkata–Silchar flight scheduled the next morning, Majumdar failed to show up for departure. His sudden disappearance led to considerable concern among family members and law enforcement, especially since he had not contacted anyone since July 31.

“According to his family, he lost his mobile phone while in Mumbai, which might explain the communication breakdown,” Mahatta explained.

However, in a fresh development, Mahatta said police teams have received inputs that Majumdar might have boarded a train towards Silchar. “We believe he may be returning by train, although we are still trying to establish direct contact,” the SSP stated.

Meanwhile, family members of Hussain have also confirmed that he is returning from Kolkata via train and established connection with him at Barpeta station.

Authorities remain on alert and are tracking train routes in coordination with railway and law enforcement officials to ensure Majumdar's safe return to his home state.