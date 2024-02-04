Manas Chaliha, accused of fraud, was taken to Guwahati after facing questioning by the Crime Branch at Kokrajhar Sadar police station.

Chaliha's arrest took place in West Bengal on February 3, following suspicions arising from a video released by ULFA-I. The video featured Manash Borgohain, claiming to be a police spy recruited by Chaliha for espionage activities, including training women to trap ULFA-I leaders.

Chaliha denied these allegations, stating his innocence in a video while in hiding, asserting he's an organic farmer with no ties to Borgohain. However, local media reports had already cast doubts on Chaliha's character.

The Assam Police countered ULFA-I's claims, maintaining Borgohain was not a police spy, and Chaliha had no association with the administration. ULFA-I, in turn, questioned the lack of action against Chaliha in a letter released on February 1.