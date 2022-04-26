The Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve has ordered the closure of the Upper Bungalow, Lower Bungalow and Dormitory at Mothanguri along with elephant safari and rafting at the Manas National Park from May 1, 2022 till further notice.

This order was issued on April 19, 2022, in compliance with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter dated August 18, 2015.

It has also been informed that due to the poor condition, some roads will remain closed for tourists from May 1, 2022, until further order. These roads are – Uchila Camp to Chorphuli camp and onwards to Mothanguri main road under Bansbari range; Range Office to Kanchanbari camp and Sewali camp to Dwimary camp roads under Bhuyanpara range; and all roads under Kahitama Beat, Panbari Range and Kuklung Range.

Located in the Himalayan foothills in western Assam, Manas National Park is a spectacular jungle and a very unique one. The National park also wears many hats for being a Wildlife Sanctuary, National Park, Biosphere hotspot, a Natural World Heritage Site, a Project Tiger, Project Elephant Reserve and also one of the better known birding areas in the world.