Manas National Park authorities have announced an extension of the jeep safari season until June 20, allowing tourists to continue exploring the park's scenic landscapes.

This decision comes despite an earlier notification on June 5 that had planned for the park's closure due to the impending monsoon season.

Barin Kumar Boro, the ranger of the Banhbari range, commented to the media, stating that the extension was granted because tourist arrivals remain steady and the park's roads are still in good condition.

The authorities emphasized that the safari will be restricted to the main road running from the entrance of the Banhbari range to Mathanguri to ensure safety and road durability during this period.

Initially, the park was set to close to tourists as a precaution against the monsoon rains, which can often render roads impassable and pose risks to visitors.

However, favorable conditions and continuous visitor interest prompted the authorities to reconsider the closure date.

This extension provides an additional opportunity for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers to experience the park's diverse flora and fauna before the monsoon season fully sets in.

The park authorities will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that safety measures are in place for all visitors.